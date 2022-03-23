Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

