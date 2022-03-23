ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $9.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

