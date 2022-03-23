Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Zynex reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 258.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zynex by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.93. Zynex has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.