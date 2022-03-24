$0.10 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

PLYA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 8,496 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $66,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,851. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after buying an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.