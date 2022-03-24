$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20.

PWSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,331. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.