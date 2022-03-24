$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.