$0.27 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Sapiens International also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPNS. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $226,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

