-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $41.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 730,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

