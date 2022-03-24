$0.32 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 356,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 399,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV remained flat at $$8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,984,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

