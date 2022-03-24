$0.32 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.16. 21,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

