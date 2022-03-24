$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.