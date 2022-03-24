$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $22.11. 1,094,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,925. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 830,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,250 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

