$1.24 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.80. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

NYSE:IFF opened at $126.13 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after buying an additional 335,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.