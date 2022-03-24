$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. MasTec also posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $9.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in MasTec by 142.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 113.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 49.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in MasTec by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.92. 437,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,072. MasTec has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

