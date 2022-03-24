1,197 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $72,516,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Shares of AJG opened at $164.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

