$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will post $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $13.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $87.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 1,305,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

