140 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $17.16 on Thursday, reaching $365.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.93. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

