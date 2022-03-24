1,400 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. 7,675,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,666. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $61.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.