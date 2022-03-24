157,038 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 388,340 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,487,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 122,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 309,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,812. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39.

