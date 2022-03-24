$165.07 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report $165.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.59 million and the lowest is $164.55 million. TowneBank posted sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $663.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,385. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.
About TowneBank (Get Rating)
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TowneBank (TOWN)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.