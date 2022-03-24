$165.07 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report $165.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.59 million and the lowest is $164.55 million. TowneBank posted sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $663.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,385. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

