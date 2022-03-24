$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to report $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,348,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,530,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 3,645,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.