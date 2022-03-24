$2.94 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will post $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $2.94. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

QRVO traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,764. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

