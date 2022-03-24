$274.02 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will report $274.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.40 million. ProPetro posted sales of $161.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $10,269,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $13.74 on Thursday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

About ProPetro (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.