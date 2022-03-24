$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) to report $3.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $13.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Shares of SRE opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

