$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) to report $3.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $13.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Shares of SRE opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.