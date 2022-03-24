$3.46 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to announce $3.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.10 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $20.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCYC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 112,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

