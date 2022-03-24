3,552 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. 408,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,234,246. The company has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.