4,000 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after buying an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

BNS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 67,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,657. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

