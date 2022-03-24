425 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth $12,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth $9,230,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,068.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.