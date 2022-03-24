$507.95 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will report sales of $507.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.70 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $296.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,548. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,995 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

