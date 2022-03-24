524 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $449.60. 685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,620. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.82 and its 200 day moving average is $384.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $315.14 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

