$69.49 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will report $69.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.21 million to $73.59 million. Repay reported sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $354.26 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Repay stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 675,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Repay by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Repay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Repay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Repay by 39.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.