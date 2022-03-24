$76.70 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to report $76.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $77.16 million. Upland Software posted sales of $73.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $317.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.74 million to $320.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $333.70 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $337.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $541.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.