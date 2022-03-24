$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) will announce sales of $82.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,424,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 77,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

