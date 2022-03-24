$92.16 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will report $92.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.51 million and the highest is $97.81 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $368.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,361. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 132,057 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 241,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

