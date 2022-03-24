$92.53 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $92.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.39 million and the highest is $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $101.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $384.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 160,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

