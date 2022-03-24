$98.22 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will report $98.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $99.10 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $386.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $413.33 million, with estimates ranging from $409.99 million to $417.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Carriage Services stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 82,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $836.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $788,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

