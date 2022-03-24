AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

AAON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 2,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after buying an additional 450,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

