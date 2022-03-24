AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

AAR stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Get AAR alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAR by 199.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AAR by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.