AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.
AAR stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.
In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
