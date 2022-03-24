Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading 8.9% Higher

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,685,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

