Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $545.00 at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $607.17.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $422.90 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.59. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

