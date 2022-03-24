Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.85 and traded as high as C$8.00. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 707,304 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.88.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

