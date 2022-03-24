AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,846 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

