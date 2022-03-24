AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 235.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $336.73 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.04 and its 200 day moving average is $386.65.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

