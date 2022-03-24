Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Buys Shares of 28,458 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $222.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

