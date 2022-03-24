Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

CG opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

