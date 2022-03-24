Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases 478 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.10 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

