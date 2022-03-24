Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 9,124 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $96,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

