Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will post sales of $94.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Afya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.76 million and the lowest is $93.93 million. Afya posted sales of $64.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year sales of $318.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.02 million to $319.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $411.33 million, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $411.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Afya.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. Afya has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

