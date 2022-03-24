Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,012.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$77.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$58.02 and a 12 month high of C$89.95. The stock has a market cap of C$35.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

