Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as low as $61.25 and last traded at $61.33. Approximately 25,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,753,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $237,937,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $126,367,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $49,135,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.